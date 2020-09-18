Zingaretti, ultimatum ai 5Stelle

“Fino a che ci sono cose da fare si va avanti, se il governo si ferma la bici cade, finora abbiamo salvato l’Italia, arriveranno centinaia di miliardi, bisogna spenderli bene”. Lo ha detto Nicola Zingaretti a Mattino 5, su canale 5.

 

