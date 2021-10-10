VIDEO – La marcia su Roma dei no vax

Un sabato di scontri violenti, da Milano a Roma dove, in particolare, il fronte più estremo dei no vax no green pass, ha fatto irruzione nella sede nazionale della Cgil, occupandola. Le immagini parlano da sole.

