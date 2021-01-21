VIDEO – I ristoratori lombardi protestano sotto il palazzo della Regione: Fateci aprire!

Manifestazione dei ristoratori, le immagini della protesta sotto la Regione Lombardia I ristoratori si sono trovati nel pomeriggio del 21 gennaio sotto il palazzo della Regione Lombardia per manifestare contro lo stop prolungato di bar e ristoranti. Hanno chiesto lavoro con fischietti e striscioni.

