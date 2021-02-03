Tornano i gazebo di Grande Nord. Riparte il Pavese

Gazebi GN provincia di Pavia
Mese di Febbraio
07/2 Garlasco, p.zza Repubblica
14/2 Mede, p.zza Repubblica
21/2 Gropello cairoli, p.zza Zanotti
28/2 Broni, via Togni zona mercato
ORARI 9-13 per tutti i gazebi

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

Minori, le tutele ci sono davvero? La Corte Costituzionale chiede intervento del Parlamento

Articolo successivo

Che botta: 575 euro a famiglia per mascherine e disinfettanti