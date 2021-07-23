Stop doppia tassazione sulle pensioni. I gazebo di Grande Nord dove firmare

Sempre sul territorio. Sempre con la nostra gente. Con questo motto Grande Nord torna ancora una volta nel fine settimana in piazza per la raccolta firme contro la doppia tassazione sulle pensioni.

Ecco dove incontrare il movimento e in quali giorni.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

La stoccata di Draghi a Salvini: Appello a non vaccinarsi è appello a morire