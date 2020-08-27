Scuolabus pieno ammesso per 15 minuti. Il virus agisce dal 16° minuto

“Sullo scuolabus pieno deve essere predisposto un tempo massimo di 15 minuti per il tempo di percorrenza”. Lo dice Agostino Miozzo, coordinatore del Comitato tecnico scientifico, in audizione alla Camera davanti la Commissione Cultura.

Bene, il virus diventa operativo dal 16° minuto in più.

