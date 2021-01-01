Sala: quei politici che strizzano l’occhio ai novax per i voti

“Ai politici che sui vaccini non si esprimono perche’ strizzano l’occhio al popolo dei No Vax, dico che dovremo ricordarci che per il consenso sono disposti a tutto. Ma non e’ questa la politica”. Lo ha detto il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, intervenendo a Radio Popolare questo pomeriggio.

