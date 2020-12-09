Roberto Bernardelli giovedì a Mattino sul 5 a Mediaset

Domani a Mattino sul 5 ospite l’imprenditore Roberto Bernardelli. Tante le questioni aperte, dall’emergenza covid che è emergenza economica alle regole per fronteggiare i contagi. Come sopravvivono le imprese per rispettare le disposizioni di legge e continuare a lavorare?

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Articolo precedente

Come funzionerà la macchina della vaccinazione

Articolo successivo

Inganno pubblico - Tutti i flop delle App che dovevano cancellare la burocrazia