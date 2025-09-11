Patto per il Nord fa il bis. Dalla Gazebata federale il 13 alla prima festa a Milano il 20 settembre

Doppio appuntamento per un inarrestabile Patto per il Nord, che sarà in piazza sabato prossimo 13 settembre con tantissimi gazebo e con la raccolta firme contro il Ponte sullo Stretto e, contestualmente, pronto alla sua prima festa a Milano.

Ecco il programma del doppio ricco fine settimana.

