Molise, la Lega con un pugno di voti. Ma si può provare con un ponte da lì allo Stretto… Magari dà consenso

Cartina muta. Elezioni Molise 2023

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

Pnrr, Prima la Calabria. Ritardi si accumulano al Sud. A Reggio il maggior numero di tecnici, nel Mezzogiorno il 50% dei fondi

Articolo successivo

I mafiosi col reddito di cittadinanza