I Vigili urbani sono stati inflessibili e hanno fatto mettere i sigilli all’attività commerciale, possiamo capire che il rispetto delle regole sia una cosa fondamentale per combattere il Covid 19 ma siamo altresì convinti che il rispetto delle persone e del loro lavoro sia importante e dal momento in cui siamo muniti di mascherina possa accadere che per un motivo o per un altro non sia sempre così semplice riuscire ad individuare come han fatto i vigli urbani questi 20 cm in meno

Ia mancanza di buon senso sembra sempre più prendere il sopravvento e troppo spesso forse la divisa lo fa perdere , chiediamo alle forze dell’ordine di essere più morbidi soprattutto se come in questo caso non si parla di persone alle prese con movida o situazioni di spasso e divertimento , la troppa repressione oltre ad essere causa di nervosismo in questo momento difficile scade come in questo caso nel ridicolo.

Malaspina Massimiliano

Rinascere -Grande Nord