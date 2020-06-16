Mira, chiuso un supermercato. Mancavano 20 cm alla distanza di sicurezza
di Massimiliano Malaspina – A Mira in provincia di Venezia un supermercato conad è stato chiuso perché una cliente era distante 80 cm anziché un metro dalla cassiera.
I Vigili urbani sono stati inflessibili e hanno fatto mettere i sigilli all’attività commerciale, possiamo capire che il rispetto delle regole sia una cosa fondamentale per combattere il Covid 19 ma siamo altresì convinti che il rispetto delle persone e del loro lavoro sia importante e dal momento in cui siamo muniti di mascherina possa accadere che per un motivo o per un altro non sia sempre così semplice riuscire ad individuare come han fatto i vigli urbani questi 20 cm in meno
Ia mancanza di buon senso sembra sempre più prendere il sopravvento e troppo spesso forse la divisa lo fa perdere , chiediamo alle forze dell’ordine di essere più morbidi soprattutto se come in questo caso non si parla di persone alle prese con movida o situazioni di spasso e divertimento , la troppa repressione oltre ad essere causa di nervosismo in questo momento difficile scade come in questo caso nel ridicolo.
Questo sito web utilizza i cookies per migliorare la tua esperienza. ACCETTA
Privacy & Cookies Policy
Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.