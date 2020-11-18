Miozzo: dopo il 4 dicembre seminormalità per ristoranti e negozi

Dopo il 4 dicembre “i negozi e i ristoranti potranno probabilmente ritornare ad una seminormalità se rispetteranno quelle regole. Sara’ una quasi normalità, non un liberi tutti”. Lo ha affermato Agostino Miozzo, coordinatore del comitato tecnico scientifico intervenendo a Porta a Porta.

