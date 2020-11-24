Macron mantiene la promessa. Sabato riaprono attività commerciali

“Da sabato 28 novembre gli spostamenti per passeggiate e attività sportive saranno consentiti nel raggio di 20 km, riprenderanno le attività extra scolastiche all’aperto, tutte le attività commerciali potranno riaprire”. Lo ha annunciato il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron.

