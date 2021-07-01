Lombardia, i gazebo di Grande Nord per firmare contro la doppia tassa sulle pensioni

Tornano come di consueto nel fine settimana i gazebo di Grande Nord dove poter sottoscrivere la petizione popolare per abolire la doppia e iniqua tassazione sulle pensioni. Ecco dove trovarli e subito di seguito il testo della petizione.

 

 

 

