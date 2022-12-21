La manovra che ha partorito il topolino. Bernardelli: Le promesse restano propaganda elettorale

di Roberto Bernardelli – Che ridere. Anzi, che piangere. Voleva portare il tetto al contante a 10. E’ invece a 5mila euro. Voleva cancellare le cartelle esattoriali non riscosse fino al 2015. E le cartelle restano. Voleva tagliare le accise. Invece hanno dimezzato lo sconto sul carburante e le accise restano. Doveva bloccare i porti, fermare gli sbarchi. Invece non se ne è fatto più niente. Le promesse di Salvini sono e restano propaganda elettorale. Doveva abolire la Fornero, rincorre le quote.

E l’autonomia è e resta una bandiera per allocchi. Di nuovo non c’è nulla. Sembra una piccola manovra Draghi, il seguito della puntata precedente, ma in forma assai minore. Il taglio del cuneo fiscale dov’é? La flat tax? L’abolizione del reddito di cittadinanza?

Insomma, pensiamoci bene prima di andare a votare. Il prossimo appuntamento è a febbraio. O di qua, con i venditori di pentole, o di là, con una prospettiva per la Lombardia. Non è difficile da capire.

Onorevole Roberto Bernardelli, presidente Grande Nord