Inflazione, sale e di corsa. Quella tendenziale al più 2%

Poche parole perché i numeri non hanno bisogno di sottotitoli.

I dati Istat odierni dicono che l’inflazione è tutt’altro che sotto controllo. Cresce e nel valore tendenziale esplode al più 2%. Ma ovviamente va tutto bene.

