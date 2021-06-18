Il week end con i gazebo di Grande Nord

Una firma per la petizione popolare contro la doppia tassazione delle pensioni. Nel fine settimana prosegue l’attività di Grande Nord per questa battaglia di giustizia sociale. Ecco il testo della petizione.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

11 milioni di vacanzieri in più rispetto al 2020 ma la crisi frena la ripartenza