Il Terzo polo supera la Lega

L’ultimo sondaggio di Swg fotografa lo stato dell’arte del consenso a tre mesi dal voto regionale. Ecco quanto emerge secondo gli ultimi responsi. Azione sorpassa la Lega, Fratelli d’Italia consolida la soglia psicologia del 30%.

Per ora nessun piano di prevenzione Covid per la stagione invernale

Fontana e il fantasma del Nord... presidenzialista