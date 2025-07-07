Il pasticcio della tassa sulle vacanze by Salvini spiegata da Jonny Crosio

Jonny Crosio in pochi secondi spiega il tentativo di Matteo Salvini di alzare il costo dei pedaggi autostradali.
Il Ministro delle infrastrutture è chiaro che non sappia guidare.
Ecco il link.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

Taglia di qua, sposta di là... sul Ponte. Patto per il Nord: Le nostre strade sacrificate per la Lega Sud

Articolo successivo

Il caso Lecco. Colombo, Patto per il Nord, racconta i timori della Salvini Premier quando si parla di Nord?