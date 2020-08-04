Grande Nord, domenica 9 agosto inaugurazione della sede di Novara

Grande Nord apre una sede anche a Novara. Lo fa sapere il segretario per il Piemonte, Roberto De Magistris. La sezione sarà  in corso Risorgimento 15 e l’inaugurazione si terrà alle ore 11,00.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Articolo precedente

E per Zingaretti la priorità è la legge elettorale. Bernardelli: stato d'emergenza chiediamolo per la presenza dei politic