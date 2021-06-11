Gazebo di Grande Nord, petizione contro la doppia tassazione delle pensioni

Nel fine settimana tornano i gazebo di Grande Nord. La firma per la petizione popolare per abolire la doppia tassazione sulle pensioni è il tema della giornata. Ecco il testo e dove firmare.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

Podemos: apertura per l'indulto agli indipendentisti catalani in carcere e per futuro autogoverno