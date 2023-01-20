E Letizia Moratti distribuisce i portachiavi realizzati dai ragazzi di San Patrignano

La candidata alla presidenza della Regione Lombardia Moratti distribuisce dei portachiavi a forma di rana realizzati dai ragazzi di San Patrignano. Ecco i video postati sui social. / Fb Letizia Moratti 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

Profezia di Baiardo su arresto e malattia del boss, Di Matteo: Precisione che merita indagine su retroscena