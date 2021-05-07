Domenica i gazebo di Grande Nord in Lombardia

Tornano in piazza i gazebo di Grande Nord. Per divulgare e far conoscere il progetto di autonomia e federalismo della Padania, per difendere le ragioni della Questione settentrionale.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

Elezioni Milano. Ancora caos su candidato antagonista di Sala. Armata Brancaleone o centrodestra?