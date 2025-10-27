Conto alla rovescia per il primo congresso federale di Patto per il Nord a Treviglio

Il 1º Congresso Federale – Patto per il Nord il 15 – 16 Novembre 2025 al Teatro Nuovo, Piazza Garibaldi – Treviglio (BG) non è solo un congresso.
È la voce del Nord che torna a farsi sentire. È la forza di chi non si è mai arreso. Patto per il Nord. Il futuro comincia adesso.
PER IL NORD, INSIEME.
