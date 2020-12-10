Bernardelli ospite a Dritto e Rovescio da Paolo Del Debbio su Canale 5 questa sera

L’imprenditore Roberto Bernardelli è ospite questa sera in diretta a Dritto e Rovescio su Rete 4, intorno alle 23. Conduce Paolo Del Debbio. Il dibattito verte sulla crisi delle aziende e le risposte assenti e lacunose del governo romano così come di quello ad esempio lombardo.

 

