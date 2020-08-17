Autonomia? Se ne occupa solo la Lega, dice Salvini. E per fortuna che se ne occupa… da 1030 giorni

“L’autonomia per me e’ importante. E’ nel Dna della Lega siamo gli unici che se ne occupano!. Cosi’ il segretario leghista Matteo Salvini, a ‘In onda estate’. “L’Italia vince o perde tutta insieme”, ha continuato.

E per fortuna che la Lega se ne occupa.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Articolo precedente

Federalberghi: ombra della mafia su hotel dismessi

Articolo successivo

Bene a stop a carrozze in reggia Caserta, ma Oipa parte civile per morte del cavallo