2° Congresso Grande Nord – La diretta facebook

https://www.facebook.com/GrandeNordUfficiale/videos/2798814330424372

 

Ospite d’eccezione Luca Palamara.

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Potrebbero interessarti

Articolo precedente

2° Congresso Grande Nord - Bernardelli: La libertà è un sogno, la nostra coerenza per conquistarla

Articolo successivo

La politica vive su Marte. Le famiglie sulla Terra, con 22mila euro di debiti. Usura dietro l'angolo