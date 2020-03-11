Tranquilli, in Lombardia non manca niente! E il Comune di Vimercate lancia appello urgente per mascherine per l’ospedale

La notizia sta tutta nella foto che pubblichiamo. C’è altro da aggiungere? In Lombardia non manca nulla, la sanità è a posto. Il sistema regge.

